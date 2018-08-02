PARIS — French authorities say three mountain climbers have plunged to their death in the French Alps.
Anne Martini of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc prefecture said the accident occurred Thursday morning after the climbing pegs being used by the group, who were linked together with a rope, became unscrewed.
The identities of the victims are not yet known and an emergency operation is underway.
The accident reportedly occurred in the Domes de Miage at an altitude of some 3,600 meters (11,811 feet).
The area's snowcapped ridge is thought to be one of the most beautiful in the massif of Mont Blanc.
