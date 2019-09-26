A cluster of three suicides in less than a week among one ship’s crew has shocked the U.S. Navy, raising questions about why the suicide rate in the service has climbed sharply in recent years despite sustained efforts at prevention.

The three deaths were all sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, which is in dry dock in Norfolk, Va., for extensive repairs.

“My heart is broken,” Capt. Sean Bailey, commanding officer of the George H.W. Bush, wrote Monday in announcing the deaths among his crew.

“These deaths mark the third, fourth, and fifth crew member suicides in the last two years,” Bailey wrote. “Now is the time to come together as a crew and as a family to grieve, to support each other, and to care for those in need.”

The three recent cases occurred off base at separate locations. Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Vincent Forline was found dead on Sept. 14, his death ruled a suicide, according to a Navy spokeswoman. Chief Electronics Technician-Nuclear James Shelton and Airman Ethan Stuart died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Sept. 19, the Navy said.

The spate of deaths is an unusually visible spike in a persistent problem that has been stalking the Navy — and the U.S. military as a whole — for a decade.

The suicide rate in the Navy, which once ran well below national averages, has worsened rapidly in recent years, more than doubling since 2006. The annual rate is now 20.1 suicide deaths per 100,000 service members, according to Defense Department figures.

Current and former crew members from the George H.W. Bush said the ship is a high-pressure environment where sailors are often urged by leaders to seek help for mental health issues but are sidelined or labeled a burden when they do. Several said in reaction to Bailey’s announcement that they did not feel supported by the chain of command.

A Navy spokeswoman, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, said the Navy had sent a rapid intervention team of counselors to assist sailors in dealing with the recent suicides. “The leadership of USS George H.W. Bush are engaged with their crew and focused on taking care of their sailors and their families,” she said. “Chaplains, psychologists, counselors and leadership are providing support and counseling to those grieving.”

Cragg pointed to a number of suicide prevention resources the Navy maintains and said, “There is never any stigma or repercussion from seeking help.”