ACCRA, Ghana — A hospital official in Ghana says three more miners have died after inhaling smoke from a blast they detonated, bringing the death toll to 16.
The medical director of the Upper East regional hospital in Bolgatanga, Patrick Atobrah, confirmed the deaths on Thursday.
The miners had been working at the Chinese-owned Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd. at Gbane.
The Minerals Commission has directed the company to suspend all mining operations at the site.
The mine has been plagued with accidents over the years. In October, an underground cleaner died after being struck by a machine. In April 2017, seven illegal miners were trapped by smoke and killed.
