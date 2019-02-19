HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Three more people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and the shooting of a Kentucky police officer.
Hopkinsville Officer Jeremy Davidson was shot in the head and arm Monday as he attempted to pull over a vehicle believed to be linked to a robbery.
The Kentucky New Era quotes Hopkinsville police as saying that authorities detained 25-year-old Autumn Neblett, 19-year-old Anthony Johnson and 24-year-old September Neblett. Autumn Neblett and Johnson are charged with robbery and other crimes. September Neblett is charged with complicity to robbery.
Earlier Monday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Keith Allen Kuzyk, detained in Tennessee after a car chase that began in Kentucky. Kuzyk is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and other crimes.
It wasn't clear if any of the four have attorneys.
