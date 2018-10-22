SAN DIEGO — Mexican authorities have taken over a search for three people missing in the Pacific off Baja California after a fishing boat caught fire over the weekend.
The U.S. Coast Guard says 15 people were pulled from the water by the crew of San Diego-based charter fishing boat Time Machine, which happened to be near the burning Mexican vessel Saturday night.
The Time Machine's crew called the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter, cutter and 45-foot (13.7 meters) boat. Mexican authorities sent two boats.
A Coast Guard statement says two survivors needed urgent medical attention and were flown by helicopter to San Diego.
The 13 remaining survivors aboard the Time Machine were transferred to a Mexican vessel and taken to the port city of Ensenada south of Tijuana.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.