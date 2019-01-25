NEW YORK — Minnesota pitcher Alex Schick, Cincinnati pitcher Junior Harding and Baltimore outfielder Trey Whitley have been suspended for 50 games each under baseball's minor league drug program.

Schick tested positive for amphetamine, a banned stimulant, the commissioner's officer said Friday. Harding tested positive for Methylphenidate, also a stimulant.

Whitley was disciplined following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Schick, a 24-year-old right-hander, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 and is on the roster of Class A Cedar Rapids of the Midwest League. His 2017 season was cut short after two starts because of elbow inflammation, and he has not pitched in a game since.

Harding, a 22-year-old right-hander, was a 17th-round draft choice in 2017 and is on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Reds. He also did not appear in a game last year,

Whitley, who turns 19 next month, was a 28th-round draft pick last year and hit .160 with six RBIs in 31 games for the rookie level Gulf League Orioles.

Five players have been suspended this year under the minor league program plus Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund under the major league program. There were 72 suspensions last year plus 10 under the big league drug program.