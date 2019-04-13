Three Minnesotans are among more than 90 people nationwide afflicted by salmonella linked to pre-cut melon supplied by an Indiana company, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.

Two children from the same household and an adult became ill with the foodborne bacterial illness in March, the agency said. None was hospitalized, and all have recovered.

The three reported having eaten pre-cut cantaloupe from one Trader Joe’s store, but the agency did not identify which one it was.

Nationwide, 93 cases of the Salmonella carrau infection have been identified in nine states — Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. More cases may be detected, the Health Department said.

The investigating agencies include the state Health and Agriculture departments, which are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Caito Foods of Indianapolis has issued a voluntary recall of fresh-cut watermelon, fresh-cut honeydew melon, fresh-cut cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit.

Health officials recommended throwing out or returning any such fruit supplied by Caito Foods. Melons purchased whole are not affected, nor are pre-cut melons from other companies.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, health officials say. They usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear up in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization, the Health Department said.

From 700 to 975 salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota.