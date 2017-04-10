Mayor Betsy Hodges has been saying since December that she opposes a minimum wage hike that exempts tipped workers such as servers and bartenders.

On Monday, Minneapolis City Council members Lisa Bender, John Quincy and Abdi Warsame joined the mayor in opposition to a tip carveout, and they went a step further, calling explicitly for a $15 municipal minimum wage.

The three members of the 13-member City Council, which plans to take up discussion of a minimum wage ordinance this summer, said they are open to phasing a minimum wage hike in over years, and will give “careful consideration to impacts on small business,” taking into account recent listening sessions staff have held all over the city.

“This is the issue of the age right now in Minneapolis. It’s important to have a fair wage,” said Warsame. “Not all restaurants work the same. Not all tipped workers earn the same. I’ve been deliberating on this thing. It’s a very important safety net. Obviously it’s not a panacea, but I wanted to clarify my position.”

The question of what to do with tipped workers has been central to the minimum wage discussion, with the Minnesota Restaurant Association proposing a carveout for tipped workers, who the lobbying organization argues often make more than $15 an hour already. Several servers and bartenders have backed that proposal, though not all.

In a statement, Bender said, “No one should work full-time and still not be able to make ends meet. Creating a two-tiered income system in Minneapolis hurts workers and that is why I support building upon, not reversing, our state’s one fair wage.”

Quincy said, “I agree with our partners in the Minnesota legislature that our minimum wage should include tipped workers.”

The announcement was not surprising coming from Quincy and Bender. Quincy is a staunch ally to Hodges, and Bender is a leading member of the City Council’s progressive left wing.

Warsame, however, is a swing vote on the council. He said residents asked him constantly in the run-up to the caucuses what his position was, and when he said he was deliberating, he could tell that wasn’t enough for people in his ward.

“This is the biggest issue that came across in the caucus,” he said. “I think this is an important step.”

City staff will report to the City Council in May on the listening sessions, and the council will decide what to do next.

