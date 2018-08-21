VIRGINIA, Minn. — Mesabi Range College has confirmed three men arrested for burglarizing a Virginia business are student athletes.
Police arrested the three Friday night following a burglary at Momentive Chemicals plant. WDIO-TV reports Mesabi Range confirmed Monday the three arrested are football players and that the college is cooperating with law enforcement.
Officers responding to a motion sensor alarm found an open overhead door at the plant, saw three males run out of the building and arrested them.
The three have since been released from jail.
