LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police interviewed neighbors Tuesday as they investigated the shooting deaths of three men inside a home in a gated community.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the gunshot victims at about 4 p.m. Monday and called police to the residence in the affluent Porter Ranch neighborhood.

Nobody was in custody in connection with the killings, Officer Drake Madison said. He declined comment when asked if police are searching for suspects.

All of the victims were men in their 30s or 40s who died at the scene, Madison said. They were not immediately identified and it was not clear if they were residents of the large, two-story house in the Renaissance housing development in the northwestern San Fernando Valley.

The 911 call came from someone "associated" with the people inside house, police said.

U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, who lives in Porter Ranch, told KTTV he feels safe but said the killings in a small community "shakes you up a bit."

Guests and residents must drive past a guarded gate to enter the development, where homes list for over $1 million.