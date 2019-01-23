WARSAW, Poland — Firefighters in northeastern Poland say that three men have been killed and 10 children suffered bruises in a crash involving two passenger cars and a bus carrying teenagers.
Spokesman Rafal Melnyk said Wednesday the crash occurred on a road just north of the city of Olsztyn. The fatalities were all traveling in the cars.
Ten of the 32 children, aged 10-12, who were traveling on the bus suffered bruises and will be taken to a hospital for checkups, Melnyk said.
