The three giant drug distributors are negotiating a deal with the states to end thousands of opioid lawsuits nationwide, in which they would pay $19.2 billion over 18 years and immediately submit to stringent monitoring requirements to assure that suspicious orders for prescription opioids would be halted.

But although pressure is building to settle the costly, protracted litigation and bring relief to communities hit hard by addiction and overdose deaths, another group of plaintiffs is objecting strongly to the terms of the deal. Cities and counties, which have brought far more cases than state governments, say they are being blindsided by state attorneys general because the proposed agreement would give states control over the money that would trickle down to them.

So far, 31 states plus the District of Columbia have tentatively agreed to the deal, while 19 states, including Florida, Connecticut and West Virginia, have not.

According to a confidential 21-page outline of the deal obtained by the New York Times, the companies would pay in full only when all plaintiffs — including the cities and counties — have withdrawn their lawsuits. Even after a majority of states sign up, the companies would guarantee payment of just 55% of the money and would release the remaining 45% only when each state can confirm that its cities and counties are on board.

Although the companies would prefer that the municipalities sign on of their own accord, the proposal stipulates that states could compel them to comply through legislation or their courts.

In lawyers’ parlance, this type of deal is known as a “cramdown.” The perception is that it is being crammed down from the most powerful plaintiffs to those on a lower rung.

“The focus on the ability of the states to somehow drag the counties along or eliminate their rights by legislation or court rulings seems completely unbalanced,” said Paul Hanly Jr., a lawyer on the negotiating panel for the municipalities. He noted that the municipalities have not even been shown the most recent proposal.

From 2006 to 2014, the distributors — McKesson, Ameri­sourceBergen and Cardinal Health — shipped more than 60 billion opioid pills nationwide. The states and the cities allege that the companies turned a blind eye to outsize orders and even encouraged them.

Their proposed $19.2 billion total payout designates $1.2 billion for private lawyers who represent municipalities and even some states in the opioid cases.

Some states have asked that perhaps $500 million of that amount cover the states’ legal costs.

The contours of the deal, absent the new leverage controls and extra money for lawyers’ fees, were proposed in October. At that time, four attorneys general announced that Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant that manufactures opioids through its pharmaceutical division, would contribute $4 billion in the first three years — an offer that still stands.

If this proposal does go forward, the entire package would come to $23.2 billion, including lawyers’ fees.

After the October announcement, most states were dismissive. In recent weeks, however, with legal fees tacked on, states have begun to sign up.

Although their revenues are soaring, the distributors say that because their profits are scarcely 1%, they have limited cash on hand.

At a January earnings call to investors, Steven Collis, chairman of the board of AmerisourceBergen, was asked whether the company needed to accumulate a war chest to bear the brunt of the opioid settlement. Collis responded: “We don’t feel the need at all,” explaining that although the aggregate amount seemed hefty, it was divided among three distributors and spread over 18 years, and so would not have a big impact on his company.

Financial reports commissioned by cities and counties contend that the distributors could afford to pay between $35 billion and $50 billion over eight years.