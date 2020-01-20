ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A hospital source in Ethiopia's city of Gondar confirms that at least three people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the colorful Epiphany celebration Monday collapsed.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said more than a dozen other people were injured.
The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the northern city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.
The Ethiopian News Agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the celebration in Gondar.
Regional officials were not immediately available to comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
France's Macron tells global CEOs: we're open for business
France's president is taking on the role of salesman in chief for his strike-battered country.
World
3 killed when stand collapses in Ethiopian Epiphany ceremony
A hospital source in Ethiopia's city of Gondar confirms that at least three people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the colorful Epiphany celebration Monday collapsed.
World
Kosovo president nominates Albin Kurti as prime minister
Kosovo's president on Monday nominated Albin Kurti as the next prime minister, more than three months after parliamentary polls in which no party won a governing majority.
World
Migrants stuck in Guatemala ask free passage through Mexico
Some 3,000 Central American migrants made another attempt to walk across the border bridge into Mexico, but then sat down halfway across the span early Monday when they found gates closed on the Mexican side.
World
BBC chief Tony Hall to step down amid mounting challenges
BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced Monday that he will step down from the helm of the U.K. broadcaster in six months after seven years in the job.