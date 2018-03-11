RENSSELAER, N.Y. — Three people have been killed, including a child, in an early morning house fire in upstate New York.
The Albany Times Union reports the blaze began early Sunday at a home in Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER').
Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but reports say they were a mother, a grandmother and a young son.
The newspaper says a daughter is hospitalized in critical condition and another child was able to escape to a neighbor's house for help.
Authorities say it took firefighters less than an hour to bring the fire under control. The house was completely gutted.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
