Three people were killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend near St. Cloud, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck occurred about 4:50 p.m. Saturday about 7 miles east of St. Cloud in Palmer Township, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Three victims in the collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV were declared dead at the scene, near the intersection of 27th Street and 75th Avenue SE., according to emergency dispatch audio.
A fourth person was taken from the scene by emergency medical responders. No identities have been disclosed.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said further details would be released later Sunday afternoon.
