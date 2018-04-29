NEW YORK — Three people have been killed and eight others injured in a house fire in New York City.
The blaze broke out late Saturday night at a two-story home in Queens.
An 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman all were killed in the fire. Eight other people were taken to area hospitals. Three, including an 8-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition. The other five are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
