ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Authorities in Alaska are investigating the deaths of three kayakers whose bodies were found in the water of a glacier.
Officials in the port town of Valdez say the kayakers were found dead near the toe of Valdez Glacier.
City spokeswoman Sheri Pierce says responders recovered the bodies around 2 p.m., about four hours after a caller reported what appeared to be two deceased people.
Pierce says the bodies were not immediately identified.
The glacier is calving, or shedding ice, which Pierce says slowed responders in reaching the bodies.
She says it's too early to say what might have led to the deaths. She says foul play is not suspected at this time.
