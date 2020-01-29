MEXICO CITY — Three inmates facing extradition requests from the United States escaped from a Mexico City jail on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Mexico City prosecutor's office said in a statement that Luis Fernando Meza González, Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped from a prison on the south side of the city without offering details. Meza González and Félix Beltrán were being held on drug charges and Osuna Navarro for alleged criminal association.
Authorities were searching surrounding neighborhoods and had opened an investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: 1st French evacuation flight heading to China
The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China that has sickened thousands of people and killed more than 100:
World
Brexit deal cleared by EU Parliament; UK set to leave Friday
The European Union grudgingly let go of the United Kingdom with a final vote Wednesday at the EU's parliament that ended the Brexit divorce battle and set the scene for tough trade negotiations in the year ahead.
World
Health experts: Human-to-human spread of new virus worrying
World health officials, back from a visit to Beijing, expressed great concern Wednesday that a dangerous new virus is spreading between people outside of China, even as the number of illnesses continue to grow dramatically inside that Asian nation.
World
UAE confirms 4 Chinese tourists have virus, first in Mideast
A family of four Chinese tourists in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first cases in the Mideast of a new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms, with an Emirati doctor saying the first to fall ill only showed symptoms after over a week on vacation.
World
Leaked report shows United Nations suffered hack
Sophisticated hackers infiltrated U.N. offices in Geneva and Vienna last year in an apparent espionage operation, and their identity and the extent of the data they obtained are unknown.