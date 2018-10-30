ROCHESTER, Ind. — State Police say three children were struck and killed by a pickup truck in northern Indiana as they were about to board a school bus.
Sgt. Tony Slocum says four children were preparing to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus about 7 a.m. Tuesday when they were hit by the pickup truck on a two-lane road near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
Slocum says three of the children died at the scene and the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their names and ages haven't been released. Slocum didn't say which school the children attend.
Police are interviewing the woman who was driving the pickup.
Slocum calls the accident a "terrible tragedy."
