WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Three Illinois men are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup near Wisconsin Dells.
Columbia County sheriff's authorities say the men were in a Toyota 4Runner that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection on State Highway 127 on Saturday.
Authorities say the Toyota SUV apparently failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The three men died at the scene. Authorities say they apparently were not wearing seat belts.
The 33-year-old woman who was driving the pickup was flown to UW Hospital. Her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to another hospital.
Names and hometowns of the victims were not released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Fleeing driver hits pickup, kills 3 at south Mpls. intersection
The State Patrol said it called off the pursuit before the speeding SUV driver killed three in a pickup truck at a neighborhood intersection. Families have identified those who died.
Local
12-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing teen brother
Police in Minnetonka say a 12-year-old boy is suspected of fatally stabbing his teenage brother.
East Metro
ID released of boater whose body pulled from Anoka County lake
The kept going around in circles.
Local
Patrol: 3 killed in stolen SUV crash in south Minneapolis
The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were killed when a stolen SUV crashed into their vehicle at an intersection in south Minneapolis.
Local
3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells
Three Illinois men are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup near Wisconsin Dells.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.