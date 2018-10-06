CRANE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities say three people were injured, including one seriously, when a boat ran aground in the early morning hours on an island on a northern Minnesota lake.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Crane Lake in Voyageurs National Park.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a mechanical problem on the 24-foot boat caused the spotlight to stop working in the vicinity of Indian Island, about 2 miles northeast of the community of Crane Lake.
A 60-year-old woman who was in the boat's cabin at the time of the crash was seriously injured and transported to a Duluth hospital. The driver, a 37-year-old man, and a 65-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.