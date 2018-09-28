BERLIN — Police say three people have been wounded by a man with a knife in a town in southwestern Germany.
Police wrote on Twitter that the stabbing happened on Friday in the Marienplatz square in Ravensburg. They said that the assailant was arrested.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the assailant or victims, or on a possible motive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Vladimir Putin's annual calendars come out, reaction mixed
What will it be this year? Vladimir Putin without a shirt astride a horse? Putin posing for a selfie with two jubilant brides? Or Putin cuddled up with a baby leopard?
World
Egypt governor: Remove Disney figures from kindergartens
Egyptian media are reporting that a regional governor has ordered depictions of Disney characters removed from kindergarten classrooms and replaced with images of Egyptian troops killed fighting militants.
World
Russian Orthodox Church issues warning to Orthodoxy's leader
The Russian Orthodox Church warned Friday that it would sever ties with the leader of the worldwide Orthodox community if he grants autonomy to Ukraine's Orthodox Church.
World
Pope defrocks Chilean priest at center of abuse scandal
Pope Francis has defrocked a Chilean priest who was a central character in the global sex abuse scandal rocking his papacy, invoking his "supreme" authority to stiffen an earlier sentence because of the "exceptional amount of damage" the priest's crimes had caused.
World
Mexico mob kills detective, injures 3 others in attack
Authorities said Friday that a mob of about 100 people in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo doused a detective with gasoline and burned him to death.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.