Problems can pop up around your home without much warning. But many household headaches are preventable if you know how to spot the signs. These three things can indicate larger issues:

1. A malfunctioning furnace: If you notice unpleasant sounds coming from your furnace or find yourself paying a pricier energy bill, there may be an underlying issue. Check your furnace filter to make sure it isn't old or clogged. Worst case, an overworked furnace can experience mechanical failures and gas and carbon monoxide leaks. Most furnace pros say to change your filter once per month — especially during seasons with a lot of HVAC activity.

2. Worn-out roofing: Walk around your home and look for signs of damage like loose or broken roofing materials, curled shingles, sagging roofing and loose flashing or depressions near pipes. Attic leaks also can indicate a roofing issue — look for ceiling spots, damp insulation and wet or stained interior walls.

3. Water damage: If you notice signs of water damage, it's important to call a pro right away. Indicators of wet subflooring include damp carpet, loose tiles, peeling linoleum and cupping wood flooring. Wet subflooring is usually caused by a saturated foundation. Broken water lines, bad ventilation and even faulty landscaping can create foundation-related water damage. You'll also want to check for stains and mold.