ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three computer hackers whose "botnet" known as Mirai virtually paralyzed chunks of the Internet in 2016 have received light sentences after helping the FBI with cybercrime and cybersecurity.

The three men were sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alaska.

Federal officials say the trio cooperated extensively with the FBI on cybercrime and cyberterrorism issues. Officials expect that help to continue as part of the men's sentences of probation and community service.

Sentenced were Paras Jha of Fanwood, New Jersey; Josiah White of Washington, Pennsylvania; and Dalton Norman of Metairie, Louisiana.

Each received five years of probation and 2,500 hours of community service. They also were ordered to pay $127,000 in restitution and gave up significant amounts of cryptocurrency.