KIEL, Wis. — Police say the three people found dead in a home in eastern Wisconsin include a 10-year-old boy.
Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Kiel. But, they have identified those found dead. They include 69-year-old Jack Schigur, 50-year-old Julie Wood and 10-year-old Mason Lesczykowski.
Their bodies were found Sunday night after police received an emergency call to the house. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3 found dead in Kiel include 10-year-old boy
Police say the three people found dead in a home in eastern Wisconsin include a 10-year-old boy.
Local
As push to deport ex-felons grows, Minnesota man fears he'll be next
Immigration crackdown ripples through Minnesota's Southeast Asian community
St. Paul
Arson suspected in series of fires in St. Paul
A dozen deliberate fires were concentrated in the western part of the city.
East Metro
Rhonda Sivarajah steps down as board chair, is approved as Anoka County administrator
Anoka County's Rhonda Sivarajah will begin her new job on June 12.
Local
Vehicle struck by speeding van hits Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis; several injured
Several people were injured when a speeding van crashed into another vehicle that overturned and hit a Metro Transit bus Tuesday night. Fox-9 News reported…