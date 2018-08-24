RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are filing charges against three people who they say helped bring down a Confederate statue at North Carolina's flagship university.
University of North Carolina Police issued a statement Friday saying the department has filed warrants for three people on charges of misdemeanor rioting and defacing a public monument.
Spokesman Randy Young said the three had not been arrested as of midday Friday. He declined to release their names.
A news release said the three people aren't affiliated with the university.
Several hundred protesters gathered on UNC's campus in Chapel Hill Monday and used ropes to bring down the century-old statue known as "Silent Sam" after concealing their preparations with large banners. Protesters have argued the anonymous Confederate soldier represented racism.
