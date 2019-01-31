– Furious after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed punitive banking sanctions last year, European leaders vowed to find a way to enable Tehran to keep doing business with the rest of the world.

After months of delay, and after enduring mockery from the Trump administration, three major European allies on Thursday finally introduced a financial mechanism to do just that.

The question now is whether anyone will actually use it.

The new company, called INSTEX, for Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, would essentially allow goods to be bartered between Iranian companies and foreign ones without direct financial transactions or using the dollar. By avoiding the U.S. banking system and currency, the hope is that European companies and others will feel confident that they can do business with Iran without being subject to the sanctions.

The European countries — Britain, France and Germany — were all signatories to the Iran deal in 2015, as was the United States under President Barack Obama. The Europeans, along with Russia and China, who were also signatories, have all vowed to keep to the terms of the agreement, which was intended to ensure that Iran could not build a nuclear weapon.

On Tuesday, leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies told Congress that Iran was in compliance with the deal, which covers only nuclear activities and not other issues like missile development or support for terrorist groups. That judgment apparently outraged Trump, who said in a Twitter message that "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

The European nations are not acting just to spite the Trump administration or as a favor to Tehran. They want to encourage Iran to keep in compliance with the deal primarily because they fear that the rapid pursuit of a nuclear weapon by an unrestrained Tehran could lead to a war between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other. European officials say they are also troubled by the ready use by Washington of extraterritorial sanctions that affect European countries.

Their answer is INSTEX, which was registered in France on Thursday and is known technically as a special-purpose vehicle. It will be financed jointly by the three countries and run by a German banker.

A formal announcement was made Thursday in Bucharest, Romania, where E.U. foreign ministers are meeting. It is unclear exactly when the company will become operational or whether other countries will join.

Jeremy Hunt, the British foreign secretary, said in Bucharest that the registration "is a clear, practical demonstration that we remain firmly committed" to the Iran deal, "for as long as Iran keeps implementing it fully."