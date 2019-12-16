GREENWOOD, Neb. — A crash Sunday on Interstate 80 northeast of Lincoln has left three young passengers dead and others in area hospitals.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday near Greenwood, about 20 miles from Lincoln, when the driver of an eastbound sport utility vehicle lost control amid slick conditions, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The SUV struck another eastbound vehicle before veering into the median, rolling and entering the westbound lanes.

The SUV was then hit by a car and a pickup truck.

Two SUV passengers — Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15 — were pronounced dead at the crash site, the patrol said. Heidy Diaz, 10, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died.

All of those killed were from Lincoln.

The SUV driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and a front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, were taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 4-year-old SUV passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bernabe Escobar and Pascual Bernabe are parents of the two younger children. The others are their niece and nephew.

Five people in the car were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. They are from Minnesota.

I-80 was closed for about five hours after the crash.