Three people died in crashes on Minnesota roads late Friday and early Saturday, according to the State Patrol.

The crashes took place in Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties.

Raydell L. Greenhill, 20, of North St. Paul, was fatally injured just after 4 a.m. Saturday when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving east on Hwy. 36 in Maplewood left the road west of White Bear Avenue and rolled. Greenhill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died. Alcohol played a role in the crash, the patrol said.

Joe Neal Hansmeier, 43, of Eagan, was fatally injured when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 south of Hwy. 10 struck a 2013 Kia OLX head-on just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Hansmeier, who was not wearing a helmet and on whom alcohol was detected, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died.

The Kia driver, Rachel M. Dickson, 22, of Cottage Grove, suffered noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol use was detected on her, the patrol said.

Matthew G. Jasicki, 17, of Brooklyn Park, was killed around 10 p.m. Friday when he lost control of the 2006 Volvo S80 he was driving east on Hwy. 610 at high speeds and it struck a bridge embankment at Maple Grove Parkway. The patrol did not say if Jasicki was wearing or a seat belt or if alcohol use was detected.