Three people were killed in crashes on Minnesota roads Friday, according to the State Patrol.

Two people died when two semitrailer trucks collided in Polk County, the patrol said. The crash occurred on Hwy. 9 just north of its intersection with County Road 41 in Russia Township just after 5 p.m.

Rich Gordon Halstenson, 65, of Crookston, Minn., was one of the people killed, the patrol said. It has not yet identified the other victim.

A few hours earlier, a 41-year-old man from Ponemah, Minn., was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Beltrami County. The victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2001 Buick Regal that collided with a 2019 Jeep Wrangler at Hwy. 71 and Sprucewood Lane NE. in Hines Township, the patrol said. The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m.

The patrol said that the crash remains under investigation, adding that the Jeep's driver, 42-year-old Chad Ray Adams of Tucson, Ariz., showed signs of alcohol use. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji with noncritical injuries.

