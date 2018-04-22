SEVERN, Md. — Authorities say three people are dead after a fire at a group home in Maryland.
Anne Arundel County fire officials say the blaze broke out about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in Severn.
Firefighters responding to the blaze reported that heavy flames were coming from the rear of the single-family dwelling.
Officials say two male residents and a female worker at the home died. Four other residents escaped the fire and weren't injured.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Authorities say the home was equipped with working smoke alarms. The home was operated by Arundel Lodge, a nonprofit group that works with people with behavioral health and substance abuse issues.
