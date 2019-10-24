PARIS — France's Interior Ministry says three people have been killed as torrential rains flood towns and villages in southern France this week.
The town of Beziers was among the hardest hit. It saw more rain in 24 hours than in the whole previous year as the fierce storms lashed eight French departments (counties) along the Mediterranean Sea and inland areas.
River flooding in and around Beziers has forced the evacuation of dozens of people.
The statement on Thursday gave no details about the three deaths. It said more than 2,000 personnel from the emergency services have been mobilized to deal with the aftermath of the storms.
