KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says an overnight fire that began at a gas station in the Afghan capital and spread to a nearby apartment complex has killed three people and injured 27 others.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayer says six women are in critical condition in a hospital.

Saifullah, an eyewitness who, like many Afghans uses only one name, says the fire began shortly after midnight at a gas station in Kabul's eastern Macroyan neighborhood. It quickly spread to a nearby cement block apartment complex.

Police officials contacted by The Associated Press say the fire is still under investigation and have so far refused to speculate on the cause.

Eyewitnesses say a gas-filled tanker parked on the gas station premises also caught fire, causing the blaze to spread quickly.