NEW DELHI — Three workers were killed on Saturday when a fire gutted a rubber factory in an industrial estate in India's capital, officials said.
Dev Dutt from the New Delhi fire office said 34 fire engines battled the fire for four hours in the city's Jhilmil industrial area.
Police and fire service officials confirmed three deaths, but could not say what caused the fire.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
