ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The United Nations says three crew members are dead after an Ethiopian military helicopter crashed inside the compound of the U.N. peacekeeping mission for the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border.
The statement says 23 passengers were on board when the helicopter crashed Saturday morning while carrying Ethiopian soldiers. Ten passengers are injured, three in critical condition.
The U.N. force says the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
Ethiopia is the only troop contributor to the U.N. mission, with some 4,500 personnel on the ground.
Both Sudan and South Sudan claim ownership of the oil-rich Abyei area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
Celebrities
Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver's license after crash
Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age of 97, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
World
7 get life in prison for Tunisia's 2015 terror attacks
Tunisian authorities gave seven suspects life in prison and handed out other sentences Saturday in a trial for two 2015 attacks in Tunisia that killed 60 people, mainly tourists.
World
The Latest: French minister 'disgusted' by protester attacks
The Latest on the French yellow vest protests in Paris (all times local):
World
3 dead as Ethiopian helicopter crashes at UN compound
The United Nations says three crew members are dead after an Ethiopian military helicopter crashed inside the compound of the U.N. peacekeeping mission for the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border.
World
Brazilian club criticized for licensing issues after fire
Brazil's soccer club Flamengo came under mounting criticism for licensing issues at its training ground on Saturday, a day after a fire ripped through a dormitory and left 10 dead. Three teenagers are still in the hospital, including one in serious condition.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.