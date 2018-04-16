ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say three people are dead and a fourth is critically injured after a police chase and crash following a gun shop burglary in southwestern Michigan.
The Berrien County sheriff's office says a break-in was reported early Sunday at the Black Arsenal Gun Store. Lincoln Township police determined several guns were missing. A witness described an SUV leaving the scene, and a deputy spotted it on Interstate 94.
Authorities say the deputy stopped the SUV, but it sped off and exited the freeway before crashing into a tree in Royalton Township.
Police say 20-year-old driver Jamahri Jayshaun Fuller died along with 17-year-old Davion Marquez Patton and 17-year-old Allan Trevon-James Velox. A 17-year-old was hospitalized. All were from Benton Harbor.
Police found all eight stolen guns at the crash scene.
