CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Police say three people have died in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a motor vehicle in Michigan.
Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff's Office tell WOOD-TV the people in the buggy were heading home from an Amish school when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Lansing. A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Further details about the collision were not immediately available.
