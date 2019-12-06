Still working on your plans for the holidays? Here are three local spots to keep in mind if you're considering dining out.

Cafe Lurcat and Bar Lurcat

Christmas Eve: Loring Park’s festive holiday lights provide a suitable backdrop for this roomy and hospitable D’Amico and Partners operation, which takes comfort food to newfound heights. The apple-cheese-chive salad, miso-glazed sea bass and pot roast are all Hall of Fame contenders. Dessert? The cinnamon-and-sugar-crusted mini doughnuts, of course.

1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., 612-486-5500, lurcatminneapolis.com

The copper-topped bar at the Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: This Minneapolis classic — home to one of the city’s best-looking bars — cooks up to 11:45 p.m. Don’t miss the Charlie’s Kitchen Steak Sandwich, an affectionate homage to another classic, the former Charlie’s Cafe Exceptionale.

219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com

Tullibee

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Celebrate Christmas Eve in the Hewing Hotel’s handsome first-floor restaurant with the kitchen’s regular menu. On Christmas, chef Nyle Flynn is preparing an eight-course, family-style feast — parsnip-chestnut soup, pork sausage with housemade lefse, slow-roasted lamb shoulder — for $75, with a $15 optional wine pairing.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0600, hewinghotel.com