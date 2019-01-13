MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say they believe they have found the bodies of three students who have been missing in the northern Mexico state of Sonora for two weeks.
The Sonora state prosecutor's office said Sunday that DNA samples will be compared in the coming days to determine whether the bodies discovered in the municipality of Huatabampo are the remains of the three young men who were reported missing Dec. 30.
Family members, friends and police had been searching for the students since then.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Poland: Mayor stabbed on stage, condition very serious
The mayor of a city in Poland was in very serious condition after he was stabbed on stage Sunday during the finale of a large charity event, and Polish media reported details that gave the attack a political element.
World
3 bodies believed to be missing students found in Mexico
Mexican authorities say they believe they have found the bodies of three students who have been missing in the northern Mexico state of Sonora for two weeks.
World
Italian fugitive captured 3 decades after murder conviction
A left-wing Italian militant who was convicted of murder in his home country nearly three decades ago was arrested in Bolivia, authorities said Sunday, setting the stage for a climactic end to one of Italy's longest-running efforts to bring a fugitive to justice.
World
Venezuelan congress leader briefly detained amid standoff
The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis.
World
Kosovo's leaders hail ex-fighters headed to war crimes court
Kosovo's prime minister met Sunday with two fellow former fighters in a bloody war for independence from Serbia two decades ago who are preparing to be questioned by prosecutors for a special war crimes court.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.