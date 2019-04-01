CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister says he won't put officials in danger by retrieving three orphaned Australian children of a convicted terrorist who have reportedly been found in a Syrian refugee camp.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response on Monday to the plight of former Islamic State group fighter Khaled Sharrouf's children is the same as his government's reaction to other Australians who have joined the fight with extremist groups in Syria and want to come home.

But security experts say that Australians can and should be safely brought home from Syrian refugee camps since the defeat of Islamic State forces.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reports only three of Sharrouf's five children survived the conflict. They are pregnant 17-year-old Zaynab, 16-year-old Hoda and 8-year-old Humzeh.