NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus court has ordered the detention of two asylum-seekers on suspicion that they instigated a small uprising at an immigrant reception center, causing extensive damage to offices and setting fire to furniture and trash bins.
Cyprus police said the Friday night unrest involved about 25 people at the Kofinou reception center. They say a third man has been arrested.
State-Run Cyprus News Agency quoted Interior Ministry senior official Kypros Kyprianou as saying Saturday that the detained men were among 40 Eritreans who were brought to Cyprus from Italy as part of a European Union transfer program.
Kyprianou said the detained suspects were angry at having their allowances cut after they refused to work in line with regulations.
