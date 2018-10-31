LODI, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in the death of a man near Lodi.
A 24-year-old Sun Prairie man, a 20-year-old Lodi woman and a 21-year-old DeForest man are in custody on possible charged of party to felony murder.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence along Highway 113 in the Town of Dane about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a battery. One man was pronounced dead. Officials have not identified him.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Report: Record number of adults in Wisconsin prisons
A new report shows the number of adults in Wisconsin prisons reached a record high last year.
Local
Enbridge helicopter pilot on way to Duluth dies in crash
The chopper went down in northern Wisconsin.
Local
3 arrested in Dane County homicide investigation
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in the death of a man near Lodi.
National
Evers gets State Patrol protection following weekend threat
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers started receiving security protection from the Wisconsin State Patrol following an unspecified "issue" from the weekend.
Local
Enbridge says pilot killed in helicopter crash was employee
Enbridge says the pilot killed in a helicopter crash in northern Wisconsin was an employee.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.