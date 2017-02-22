Authorities on Wednesday said they are looking for three men who raped a girl in a St. Paul apartment soon after she met one of them at a bus stop.

Tyresse McKay, 27, of Minneapolis, was charged last week by warrant in Ramsey County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Two other men remain at large and not yet charged, said officials with the St. Paul Police Department and the county attorney’s office.

Test results of DNA taken from the victim confirmed six months later that McKay and two other men had sexual intercourse with the girl on May 15, 2016, the charging document against McKay read.

The victim, whose age was withheld by authorities, gave descriptions to police of all three suspects. She described McKay as black, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a slender build and long dreadlocks. Another was black, 19 or 20 years old, about 6 feet tall, slender build and wearing dreadlocks. The third was black with a light complexion, about 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, medium build and a short Afro-style haircut.

According to the complaint:

The girl said she got on a westbound light rail train about 10 a.m. in St. Paul and met a man at a bus stop who told her his name was June. She went with June, later identified as McKay, to an apartment near the Oxford Community Center in St. Paul.

McKay raped her, and the other men did the same.

McKay made the girl sleep next to him on the kitchen floor and forced her to shower the next morning. At some point, she fled the apartment and called for help from the community center.