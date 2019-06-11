STOCKHOLM — A Swedish court has sentenced a second man to three years in prison in connection with the theft of 17th-century royal treasures estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($7 million) from a cathedral west of Stockholm last year.
The Attunda District Court said Tuesday Martin Cannermo was guilty of complicity in stealing two crowns and an orb used at the funerals of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina.
The man, whose DNA was found on the regalia, had denied any wrongdoing.
In February, the main suspect, Johan Nicklas Backstrom, was given four-and-a-half years in prison for stealing the regalia from Strangnas Cathedral.
The jewels were discovered Feb. 5 in a garbage bin north of Stockholm.
