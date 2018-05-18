PHILADELPHIA — Charges have been rescinded against a man accused of splattering red paint on an Israeli flag in Philadelphia because prosecutors say a second suspect was involved.
District Attorney Larry Krasner's office says in a statement Friday the charges against 26-year-old Antoine Guyton were rescinded because the investigation has shown a different man initially sprayed the flag with paint. However, they say Guyton also had a role in the vandalism.
An affidavit is being prepared for Guyton's re-arrest and police are seeking information on the other suspect.
Police responded to a report of a man spray painting the flag around 4 p.m. Tuesday The suspect had fled, but Guyton appeared at the scene while officers were there and was taken into custody.
It happened a day after Israeli soldiers killed dozens of Palestinians protesting on the Gaza border.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.