ALBANY, N.Y. — The second round of interviews of candidates for New York attorney general is being held in Albany, with another lineup of six hopefuls to be queried by state lawmakers.

The process to fill the vacancy created by Eric Schneiderman's abrupt resignation began Tuesday with a bipartisan legislative committee interviewing six candidates, including Barbara Underwood, the acting attorney general.

Another six candidates are being interviewed Wednesday.

Schneiderman resigned last week after The New Yorker magazine reported four women allege that he physically and verbally abused them while dating. He has denied the allegations. The Democrat was running for a third term.

The Legislature has the authority under state law to appoint an attorney general should the position become vacant.

Several other potential candidates have stayed out of the interview process.