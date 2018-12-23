MINNEAPOLIS — A second Minnesota man has been sentenced for his role in a stock manipulation scheme involving a business in the North Dakota oil patch.
A federal judge says 50-year-old Douglas Hoskins must serve two years in prison. He was convicted of several charges, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
Authorities say Hoskins was a friend of Ryan Gilbertson, who earlier this month was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud. He was fined $2 million and ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution.
Gilbertson founded Wayzata-based Dakota Plains Holdings, which owned a North Dakota facility that loaded oil onto rail cars.
Prosecutors say Gilbertson manipulated the company's stock after it went public in a complex scheme that netted him millions. Hoskins made about $125,000 from stock sales.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.