PRISTINA, Kosovo — A court in the Kosovo capital, Pristina, has decided to keep a lawmaker in detention for one month for threatening a prosecutor, the second such case in two days.

A court statement Friday said Shkumbin Demaliaj of the governing Alliance for the Future of Kosovo Party will be held for threatening Elez Blakaj, who earlier resigned from his post, allegedly after receiving threats.

Blakaj had charged Demaliaj with misusing public money, allegedly by paying war veterans benefits to people he knew hadn't fought for the country.

Demaliaj said this week that he would take the issue into his own hands unless the authorities dealt with Blakaj.

The previous day, another governing coalition lawmaker was detained for a month for threatening another prosecutor.