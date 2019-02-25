WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Authorities have identified a Kentucky woman who died when a semitrailer went off a bridge, down a cliff and into a Wisconsin lake.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 24-year-old Devenna Patterson of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was a passenger in the semi that plunged into Mirror Lake near Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 17.
The crash also killed the driver, 39-year-old Timothy Green, of Elizabethtown.
Authorities say the semi went off the bridge on Interstate 90/94, dropped about 100 feet and went through the ice on the lake. The cause isn't clear.
