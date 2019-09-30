EL PASO, Texas — A second Indian man who refused to eat for more than 70 days in U.S. immigration custody has been released after a year in detention.

Gurjant Singh left a detention center in El Paso Monday, according to his lawyer, Jessica Miles.

Singh refused meals starting on July 9 along with another detainee who was also released last week . Their lawyers say they resumed eating after ICE agreed to their release.

His lawyer says the 23-year-old fears returning to India because he was beaten on several occasions for supporting a minority political party before fleeing to the U.S. to seek asylum.

Immigration officials say he entered the country illegally and was ordered deported after a judge denied his asylum application.

Authorities let him be released while he appeals the decision.